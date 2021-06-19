Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 328,381 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of Valley National Bancorp worth $24,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,846,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

