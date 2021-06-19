Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 59,296 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,296 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $23,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,526 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.