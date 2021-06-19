Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in May

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 13th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,026.0 days.
Shares of OJSCY stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.