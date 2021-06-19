Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in May

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 13th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,026.0 days.

Shares of OJSCY stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

