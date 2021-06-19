Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.
PMM opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $8.63.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
