Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PXS remained flat at $$0.85 on Friday. 767,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.01. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.48.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXS. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

