Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Lifted by Analyst

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $426.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.68. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

