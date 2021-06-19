Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

WFC opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.