Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFG. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

