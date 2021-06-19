Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centene Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.56. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

