Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Increased by Analyst

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.74 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $460.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,417.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228 over the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

