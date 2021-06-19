Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 237 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

BANF stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

