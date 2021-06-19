Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

