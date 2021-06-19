Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Masimo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,737,000 after purchasing an additional 174,134 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $240.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

