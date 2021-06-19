Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,757,000 after buying an additional 1,284,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after buying an additional 1,248,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after buying an additional 2,101,279 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,432,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,902,000 after buying an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.17 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

