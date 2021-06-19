Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

