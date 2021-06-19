Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 34 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $593.53 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $596.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

