Quantstamp Hits Market Cap of $27.19 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $430,871.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.00727137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083498 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.