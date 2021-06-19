Quark (QRK) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Quark has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $703.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,714,995 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

