QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $13.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 44,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in QuickLogic by 63,700.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

