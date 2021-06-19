Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13. Quidel posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $16.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $23.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $15.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 50.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $112,391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $68,692,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 141.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after buying an additional 294,973 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05. Quidel has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

