Radix (EXRD) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $112.02 million and $2.34 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $263.81 or 0.00734884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083577 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.