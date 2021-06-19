Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 173,814 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $283,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 143,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 46.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 401,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

