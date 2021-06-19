Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $352,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00.

SiTime stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.86. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.