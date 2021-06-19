Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.78

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.78 and last traded at $94.58, with a volume of 10022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.38.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

