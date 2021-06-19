Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.11. 1,201,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

