Realio Network (RIO) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003788 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $356,406.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

