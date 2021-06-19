ReddCoin Market Cap Hits $70.62 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $70.62 million and approximately $117,971.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,634.85 or 1.00139683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.95 or 0.00342691 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00434394 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.00781245 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003264 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

