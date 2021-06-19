Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.65 Million

Analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post sales of $454.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.13 million to $459.91 million. Redfin reported sales of $213.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,246 shares of company stock worth $13,256,748 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $59.41 on Friday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,485.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

