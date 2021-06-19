Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.33. 2,578,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

