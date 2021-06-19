Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Regis Resources stock remained flat at $$1.92 during trading on Friday. 21,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09. Regis Resources has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

