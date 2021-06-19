RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Trading Up 9.9%

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.11. 4,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 17,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

