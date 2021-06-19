Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

RPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,421 shares of company stock worth $915,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

