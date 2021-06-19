Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) versus Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Head to Head Comparison

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Repligen has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Repligen and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $366.26 million 29.58 $59.93 million $1.65 119.60 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($1.07) -3.64

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 18.37% 8.39% 6.61% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -113.00% -80.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Repligen and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Repligen presently has a consensus price target of $247.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.16%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Repligen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repligen beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and in Phase II for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other central nervous system disorders. The company has a partnership with Catalent for the manufacture of NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

