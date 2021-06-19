Restart Energy MWAT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $283,628.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $283,628.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

