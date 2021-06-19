Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rexnord by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

RXN opened at $47.69 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $199,810.38. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

