RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $670.31.

NYSE RH opened at $653.42 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $242.21 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $649.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

