RH (NYSE:RH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $653.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 1-year low of $242.21 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.75.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

