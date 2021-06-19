Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Funko were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,843 shares of company stock worth $13,853,930. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.