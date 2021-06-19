Rhumbline Advisers Has $712,000 Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

ICPT opened at $19.81 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

