Rhumbline Advisers Has $724,000 Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nautilus were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nautilus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

