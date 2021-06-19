Rhumbline Advisers Has $784,000 Stock Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

