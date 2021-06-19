Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127,641 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIFI shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.