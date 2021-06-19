Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of AXT worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568 over the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

