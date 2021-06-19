RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.09.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,155.84 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,740. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

