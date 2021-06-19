Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,809 ($75.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £94.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,118.88. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

