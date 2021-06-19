Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Short Interest Update

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 16,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Riot Blockchain stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.80 and a beta of 4.39.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIOT. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Riot Blockchain news, CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $1,563,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after buying an additional 736,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,822,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 127.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after buying an additional 518,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.