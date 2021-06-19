Rivetz Hits Market Capitalization of $249,773.92 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $249,773.92 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00059621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00739213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00083756 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

