Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $2,227,250.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,186,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

