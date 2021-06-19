Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,507,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,897,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

