Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $216,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

